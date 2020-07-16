Belleville woman charged after refusing to wear a mask and spitting in store

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police say a 38-year-old local woman has been charged with refusing to wear a mask at a local business and spitting on products.

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, city police say a business on Bridge Street West called about a woman entering the store without a mask.

Store employees told the woman she needed to wear a mask. According to police, the suspect became aggressive and began running up and down the aisles, spitting on products and coughing loudly.

Officers arrived shortly after receiving the call and took the accused into custody.

