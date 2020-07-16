Menu

Crime

Belleville woman charged after refusing to wear a mask and spitting in store

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 12:10 pm
Belleville police respond to weapons call.
Belleville police say a 38-year-old local woman has been charged with refusing to wear a mask at a local business and spitting on products.

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, city police say a business on Bridge Street West called about a woman entering the store without a mask.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested after refusing to wear mask on plane from Vancouver

 

Trending Stories

Store employees told the woman she needed to wear a mask. According to police, the suspect became aggressive and began running up and down the aisles, spitting on products and coughing loudly.

Officers arrived shortly after receiving the call and took the accused into custody.

