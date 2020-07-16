Coronavirus: Ontario extends emergency orders until July 29

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is extending most emergency orders until July 29 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The province is enforcing emergency orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act due to the outbreak.

Keeping emergency orders in place allows the government flexibility to ensure vulnerable populations are protected as many regions are about to move into Stage 3 of reopening, the government said.

Much of Ontario is set to enter Stage 3 on Friday, with the exception of regions in the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Lambton and Windsor-Essex.

“Although the trends in public health indicators continue to improve, we must remain on our guard and only relax emergency orders if and when safe to do so,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“By following our gradual plan to reopen the province, we are seeing people get back to work and resume many activities safely. We do not want to undo the tremendous progress we have made together, so I urge everyone to stay the course and follow public health advice.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On July 7, the Ontario government introduced the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020 that would, if passed, ensure certain measures remain in place once the state of emergency has ended in order to deal with impacts from the virus. A state of emergency was first declared on March 17.

According to the government, the following emergency orders have been extended until July 29: