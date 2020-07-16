104 tickets issued, 33 charges laid in Hamilton police campaign targeting speed, excessive noise

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they have laid 33 charges and issued more than 100 traffic tickets connected to a speed enforcement campaign targeting street racing.

Project Pit Stop, which has run for three consecutive weekends and will end on Sunday, specifically targeted the area of Queenston Road between Centennial Parkway and the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

The campaign began after numerous complaints from residents of cars violating traffic rules and causing an overall nuisance to the general public.

The fastest recorded vehicle speed during Project Pit Stop was on Queenston Road on July 3 when a car was caught travelling 115 kilometres per hour in a 50-km/h zone, according to police.

During the campaign, officers say they also encountered a number of cars that were unsafely modified.

Improper mufflers, obstructed licence plates and no proof of vehicle insurance were some of the violations that made up the 104 traffic tickets issued during the campaign.

Thirty-three charges were laid for more serious offences, including driving under suspension, and a number of stunt driving offences tied to cars doing “wheelies, burnouts, and fishtails,” police say.

In all, 15 vehicles were seized and nine criminal charges laid in followup investigations.

The campaign is expected to return later this summer, as Hamilton police say they will be launching the Pit Stop 2 campaign at the end of the summer.

