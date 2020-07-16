Apex Trampoline Park in Saskatoon bouncing back into business

Send this page to someone via email

Apex Trampoline Park in Saskatoon has been a popular spot for kids to have fun and be active since it opened its doors about five-and-a-half years ago.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to shut down, they weren’t sure when they were going to open and if they could, what that would look like.

The park has now reopened under Saskatchewan’s reopening plan.

The company said protocols are in place and there are rules to follow to make sure everyone can enjoy the park safely.

“The primary means of transmission that we are mitigating is just social distancing and getting people spread apart,” said Luke Shaheen with Apex Active Entertainment Corp.

“So, fortunately, the size of our facility… we are basically the size of anyone’s typical house. Only here you can actually bounce off the walls.”

The company wanted to start off with smaller numbers to keep everyone safe and get their protocols and procedures down, so it capped capacity at 50 people for the 18,000-square-foot facility.

The company said the facility is being constantly cleaned by staff who are all wearing masks. Many patrons are also enjoying the indoor park with masks on.

“So although one mitigation is to reduce the capacity, there is all the constant contact surfaces that get wiped down and sterilized,” Shaheen said.

“We’ve always pushed the envelope and tried to do the best, and we’ve always brought in top-level disinfectants, so we’re able to use those same chemicals, it’s just the frequency has drastically increased”.

The company also has a trampoline park in Vancouver. That park reopened first, and when it did they noticed a new trend in regards to their clientele.

“Usually parents sit back and watch, and now they are out there playing with the kids. So it’s a great way for a family to be active together. And you got to feel for kids,” Shaheen said.

“Some would even say that the kids were forgotten in this whole pandemic. So it’s a great way for them to get out and be active and spend some time with their parents.”