Health

Alberta escalates pay fight with doctors, asks regulatory college to intervene

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2020 7:52 pm
Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro speaks during a press conference in Calgary on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro speaks during a press conference in Calgary on Friday, May 29, 2020. The Canadian Press

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is escalating his pay dispute with doctors, asking the College of Physician and Surgeons to make rules stopping doctors from withdrawing services en masse.

Shandro, in a letter dated June 18, says patients — particularly those in rural areas — have a right to timely access to care and that the college has to do more to make sure that happens.

Read more: Alberta doctors take out newspaper ads in hopes of reaching agreement with UCP

He says the college needs to take numerous steps, including prohibiting entire groups of physicians from withdrawing services at the same time.

The letter was posted on the college’s website and discussed Wednesday at a meeting, where the college decided to ask for an extension to Shandro’s July 20 deadline.

Shandro has been involved in an escalating dispute with doctors since he tore up a master agreement with the Alberta Medical Association in February and imposed a raft of billing changes that prompted doctors in numerous rural municipalities to announce a withdrawl of hospital services.

Read more: 42% of Alberta physicians considering leaving the province for work: AMA survey

In April, the government rolled back on many changes but some doctors continue to withdraw services, saying they need a master agreement and have no trust that Shandro won’t change his mind again.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
tyler shandroAlberta doctorsAlberta Medical AssociationAlberta rural doctorsAlberta College of Physicians and SurgeonsAlberta doctors disputeAlberta doctors resignationsTyler Shandro Alberta doctors dispute
