‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley’s new suitors revealed: Meet the 42 men

Clare Crawley’s new Bachelorette suitors have been revealed after the coronavirus outbreak forced production to shut down her season of the reality dating series.
Crawley was supposed to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion in March, just hours before production was halted.
Three months later, Crawley is ready to start filming again with a new cast of men.
Host Chris Harrison had previously said the Bachelor team was going to do some recasting because some people might not be available when filming resumed.
“Are they going to be healthy enough? Are jobs going to be on the line if they leave? All of our lives are turned upside down, so it’s naive to think that all of these guys are going to be able to come back and pick right back up where we left off,” Harrison said. “We are going to continue casting.”
Matt James was previously cast as one of Crawley’s suitors but he will now be absent from her season after it was revealed that he will be the first Black Bachelor.
Take a look at the 42 men who will be competing for Crawley’s heart below.
AJ, 28, from Irvine, Calif.
Alex, 28, from El Paso, Texas
Ben, 29, from Indianapolis, Ind.
Bennett, 37, from Atlanta, Ga.
Blake Monar, 30, from Rockport, Ind.
Blake Moynes, 29, from Burlington, Ont.
Brandon, 28, from Cleveland, Ohio
Brendan, 30, from Milford, Mass.
Chasen, 31, from Walnut Creek, Calif.
Chris, 27, from St. Louis, Mo.
Collins, 30, from Midlothian, Va.
Dale, 31, from Brandon, S.D.
Demar, 28, from San Diego, Calif.
Ed, 36, from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Ellis, 26, from Libertyville, Ill.
Garin, 34, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Gary, 29, from Cleveland, Ohio
Ivan, 28, from Dallas, Texas
Jason, 31, from Rutland, Vt.
Jay, 29, from Langhorne, Pa.
Jeremy, 40, from Virginia Beach, Va.
Joe, 36, from North Woodmere, N.Y.
Jordan C., 26, from Southington, Conn.
Jordan M., 30, from Dearborn, Mich.
Josh, 31, from Minneapolis, Minn.
Karl, 33, from Miami, Fla.
Kenny, 39, from Oaklawn, Ill.
Mike, 38, from Calgary, Alta.
Montel, 30, from Hingham, Mass.
Noah, 25, from Tulsa, Okla.
Page, 37, from Santa Fe, N.M.
Peter, 32, from Everett, Mass.
Riley, 30, from Detroit, Mich.
Robby, 31, from St. Pete Beach, Fla.
Spencer, 30, from La Jolla, Calif.
Tien, 36, from Great Neck, N.Y.
Tyler C., 27, from Gassaway, W.Va.
Tyler S., 36, from Dallas, Texas
Uzoma, 29, from Dallas, Texas
Yosef, 29, from Mobile, Ala.
Zac C., 36, from Haddonfield, Pa.
Zach J., 37, from Yakima, Wash.
A premiere date for Crawley’s season has yet to be announced.
