Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley’s new suitors revealed: Meet the 42 men

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 6:01 pm
Clare Crawley is the next 'Bachelorette.'.
Clare Crawley is the next 'Bachelorette.'. ABC

Clare Crawley’s new Bachelorette suitors have been revealed after the coronavirus outbreak forced production to shut down her season of the reality dating series.

Crawley was supposed to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion in March, just hours before production was halted.

Three months later, Crawley is ready to start filming again with a new cast of men.

Read more: ‘The Bachelorette’ cast — Meet the 30 men vying for Clare Crawley’s love

Host Chris Harrison had previously said the Bachelor team was going to do some recasting because some people might not be available when filming resumed.

“Are they going to be healthy enough? Are jobs going to be on the line if they leave? All of our lives are turned upside down, so it’s naive to think that all of these guys are going to be able to come back and pick right back up where we left off,” Harrison said. “We are going to continue casting.”

Matt James was previously cast as one of Crawley’s suitors but he will now be absent from her season after it was revealed that he will be the first Black Bachelor.

Take a look at the 42 men who will be competing for Crawley’s heart below.

AJ, 28, from Irvine, Calif.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Alex, 28, from El Paso, Texas

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Ben, 29, from Indianapolis, Ind.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Bennett, 37, from Atlanta, Ga.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Blake Monar, 30, from Rockport, Ind.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Blake Moynes, 29, from Burlington, Ont.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Brandon, 28, from Cleveland, Ohio

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Brendan, 30, from Milford, Mass.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Chasen, 31, from Walnut Creek, Calif.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Chris, 27, from St. Louis, Mo.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Collins, 30, from Midlothian, Va.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Dale, 31, from Brandon, S.D.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Demar, 28, from San Diego, Calif.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Ed, 36, from Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Ellis, 26, from Libertyville, Ill.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Garin, 34, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Read more: ‘The Bachelor’ casts Matt James, 1st-ever Black lead, for Season 25

Gary, 29, from Cleveland, Ohio

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Ivan, 28, from Dallas, Texas

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Jason, 31, from Rutland, Vt.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Jay, 29, from Langhorne, Pa.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Jeremy, 40, from Virginia Beach, Va.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Joe, 36, from North Woodmere, N.Y.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Jordan C., 26, from Southington, Conn.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Jordan M., 30, from Dearborn, Mich.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Josh, 31, from Minneapolis, Minn.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Karl, 33, from Miami, Fla.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Kenny, 39, from Oaklawn, Ill.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Mike, 38, from Calgary, Alta.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Montel, 30, from Hingham, Mass.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Read more: Lone Black ‘Bachelor’ lead Rachel Lindsay demands show fix ‘systemic racism’

Noah, 25, from Tulsa, Okla.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Page, 37, from Santa Fe, N.M.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Peter, 32, from Everett, Mass.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Riley, 30, from Detroit, Mich.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Robby, 31, from St. Pete Beach, Fla.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Spencer, 30, from La Jolla, Calif.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Tien, 36, from Great Neck, N.Y.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Tyler C., 27, from Gassaway, W.Va.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Tyler S., 36, from Dallas, Texas

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Uzoma, 29, from Dallas, Texas

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Yosef, 29, from Mobile, Ala.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Zac C., 36, from Haddonfield, Pa.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

Zach J., 37, from Yakima, Wash.

The Bachelorette/Facebook
The Bachelorette/Facebook.

A premiere date for Crawley’s season has yet to be announced.

