Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged in connection with May homicide of Fredericton man

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 3:53 pm
Fredericton police have charged an additional person in connection with a May 2 homicide in the city.
Fredericton police have charged an additional person in connection with a May 2 homicide in the city. Morganne Campbell/Global News

Police say further charges have been laid in connection with a homicide in Fredericton this spring.

According to police, officers were called on May 2 to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, where 29-year old Justin Leigh Finnemore died after being admitted with a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: 2 people arrested and 1 charged in murder of Fredericton man in May

Trending Stories

Since then, two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

Now, a 21-year-old woman from Fredericton has also been charged.

According to police, on Wednesday morning, Katie Alyssa MacIntosh appeared before a judge and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court again on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickHomicideFrederictonNew Brunswick CrimeFredericton policeFredericton CrimeFredericton homicideFredericton Police Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers