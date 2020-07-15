Woman charged in connection with May homicide of Fredericton man

Send this page to someone via email

Police say further charges have been laid in connection with a homicide in Fredericton this spring.

According to police, officers were called on May 2 to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, where 29-year old Justin Leigh Finnemore died after being admitted with a gunshot wound.

Since then, two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

Now, a 21-year-old woman from Fredericton has also been charged.

According to police, on Wednesday morning, Katie Alyssa MacIntosh appeared before a judge and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court again on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

— With files from the Canadian Press