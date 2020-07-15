Menu

Crime

Man from Hanover RM faces weapons, cocaine charges after Steinbach paintball incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 2:53 pm
Contraband seized by Steinbach RCMP.
Contraband seized by Steinbach RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

A man from the Rural Municipality of Hanover has been arrested and charged in connection with a paintball shooting Sunday night in Steinbach.

Steinbach RCMP said they were called around 11 p.m. with reports of people being shot by paintballs in a Main Street parking lot.

According to police, a vehicle drove up to a group of people and a man fired at people, vehicles and a building before taking off.

Read more: 2 men charged in massive Winnipeg cocaine bust worth more than $1 million

RCMP found the vehicle at a home on Third Street and arrested the driver, who police say was found to be in possession of cocaine. A search of the vehicle turned up several weapons, including paintball guns, knives and a pellet gun.
Ruben Sweet, 25, is facing two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief, three counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of cocaine.
Sweet has also been issued a 15-day driving suspension due to testing positive for cocaine.

Police continue to investigate.
RCMPDrugsCocaineRCMP ManitobaManitoba crimeSteinbachSteinbach RCMPPaintballpaintball gun
