Orillia, Ont., installs large masks on entrance signs to drill home COVID-19 safety message

The City of Orillia, Ont., is installing large masks at its entrance signs to instill the COVID-19 safety message of the importance of wearing a mask.

As of Monday, people in Simcoe County and Muskoka are required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, including while at grocery stores, shopping malls, hair salons, libraries, as well as while on public transit.

The direction comes from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to help prevent the spread of germs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“At every opportunity, we are educating residents and visitors about the importance of staying vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“The masked entrance signs into Orillia are a very creative and effective way to remind people that wearing a mask is an important way to protect themselves, their family and their neighbours.”

Versions of the masked entrance signs are being installed in stages, Orillia officials say.

“Basic principles of physical distancing, good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering are our greatest defence against a potential spike in the first wave, like we’ve seen in many parts of the U.S., or a second wave of the virus,” Clarke said.

In Simcoe County and Muskoka, children under age two, and those under five who cannot be persuaded, are not required to wear a face covering. People who cannot wear masks due to health, ability, cultural or religious reasons are also not required to do so.

