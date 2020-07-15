Menu

Health

P.E.I. reports no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday after recent clusters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update.
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update. Government of Prince Edward Island

The chief medical health officer on Prince Edward Island says hundreds of COVID-19 tests have come back negative since two positive cases were discovered this week at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Dr. Heather Morrison said Wednesday more than 1,300 tests have been done since a health-care worker in the emergency department and a patient in the hospital were identified as positive on Sunday.

Read more: Atlantic premiers not ready to lift travel restrictions on rest of Canada

She says most of the 101 patients identified through contact tracing have been tested, while others will be tested today.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials are unable to reach three former patients for testing.

There are currently nine active cases on the Island, and Morrison says the infected people are all recovering at home.

Story continues below advertisement
Atlantic airports still vacant after provinces ease travel restrictions
Atlantic airports still vacant after provinces ease travel restrictions

The province has had a total of 36 cases, 27 of which are considered recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
