P.E.I. reports no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday after recent clusters

The chief medical health officer on Prince Edward Island says hundreds of COVID-19 tests have come back negative since two positive cases were discovered this week at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Dr. Heather Morrison said Wednesday more than 1,300 tests have been done since a health-care worker in the emergency department and a patient in the hospital were identified as positive on Sunday.

She says most of the 101 patients identified through contact tracing have been tested, while others will be tested today.

Officials are unable to reach three former patients for testing.

There are currently nine active cases on the Island, and Morrison says the infected people are all recovering at home.

The province has had a total of 36 cases, 27 of which are considered recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.