Kelowna RCMP investigating downtown assault on woman

Kelowna RCMP say a woman was attacked by a man on July 12 around 12:30 a.m.

The assault took place in the 1300 block of Ellis Street in front of a few witnesses, who called the authorities.

The woman was able to break free from the man and run away, according to police.

Officers flooded the area following the attack but were unable to find the suspect.

“RCMP credit the woman for her strong will, as she managed to free and defend herself,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“RCMP victim services are providing support to the victim while our investigators continue to investigate the incident and whether it was a random or targeted attack.”

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment at the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build and black hair.

He was wearing a beige “Burberry” plaid shirt, jeans, glasses and white running shoes.

Police are asking members of the public with any information to contact them.

