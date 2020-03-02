Kelowna man faces potential charges for allegedly punching, kicking officer during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old Kelowna man could face criminal charges after allegedly kicking and punching an officer during a struggle while attempting to take the man into custody, police say.

Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to a report of three people who had scaled a fence at the Kelowna Wastewater Treatment Facility on March 1 just after 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting Vancouver police officer

One male suspect was located at the scene and was detained for break-and-enter, but refused to cooperate with police, RCMP said in a media release.

1:09 Man arrested after leading police on chase from Abbotsford to West Vancouver Man arrested after leading police on chase from Abbotsford to West Vancouver

“The man was then placed under arrest for obstruction,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“When taken into custody, he allegedly assaulted the officer by punching and kicking him.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP under further scrutiny following national review

Story continues below advertisement

Other officers assisted with the apprehension and the suspect was transported to the Kelowna RCMP detachment, “where he continued to attempt to assault officers,” the release said.

The 33-year-old Kelowna man has since been released from custody.

0:51 Man crashes into RCMP patrol car, assaults officer Man crashes into RCMP patrol car, assaults officer

The matter has been submitted to provincial Crown counsel for consideration of charges, police said.

His name is not being released at this time.

The officer involved received minor injuries as a result of the altercation and did not require medical treatment.