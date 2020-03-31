Kelowna man arrested after alleged assault of bus driver

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old Kelowna man has been arrested and is being charged with assault after an alleged incident involving a bus driver, according to police.

RCMP say officers were called to the Queensway bus loop on March 28 at around 4:30 p.m. after a man allegedly assaulted a bus driver.

Officers arrested a Kelowna man at the scene, and police say the man is still in custody.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward.

