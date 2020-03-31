Menu

Crime

Kelowna man arrested after alleged assault of bus driver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 12:37 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
A bus driver was allegedly assaulted at the Queensway bus loop in Kelowna on March 28. File / Global News

A 29-year-old Kelowna man has been arrested and is being charged with assault after an alleged incident involving a bus driver, according to police.

RCMP say officers were called to the Queensway bus loop on March 28 at around 4:30 p.m. after a man allegedly assaulted a bus driver.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Kelowna RCMP to honour health-care workers with procession

Officers arrested a Kelowna man at the scene, and police say the man is still in custody.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

READ MORE: Kelowna senior arrested after report of shots fired inside home

RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Kelowna RCMP investigate murder after neighbours hear gunshots
Kelowna RCMP investigate murder after neighbours hear gunshots
