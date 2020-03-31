Alberta RCMP investigate 2 bodies found near Sundre home

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in central Alberta on Sunday.

Sundre RCMP found the bodies of a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman shortly before 9 p.m.

According to RCMP, both people lived together in a rural home near Sundre.

Investigators believe the woman was the victim of a homicide.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said they believe this is an “isolated incident” and are not looking for any suspects, nor are they anticipating laying any charges.

A Calgary medical examiner will complete autopsies on both people on Tuesday.

RCMP said they will not be releasing the identities of the deceased, nor do they anticipate releasing any further updates.

The town of Sundre is located about 100 kilometres northwest of Calgary.