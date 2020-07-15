Coronavirus: 1 new case reported in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new case of coronavirus in Northumberland County on Wednesday.

That increases the county’s total to 25 cases. Twenty-two of the cases are now resolved, a number that is unchanged since Tuesday’s update.

Overall, the health unit’s total cases are now at 206 of which 183 are resolved — approximately 89 per cent.

The City of Kawartha Lakes makes up 83 per cent of the cases with 171 — 151 of those are resolved.

Haliburton County reports all 10 of its cases are resolved.

Since the pandemic began, 11 people in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while one required hospitalized care in each of Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

@HKPRDHU advises non-medical masks be worn in local commercial establishments. It helps #preventthespread #COVID19, along with handwashing, physical distancing and staying home if sick. @PublicHealthON offers the science behind mask use in public: https://t.co/AyrjDmoTkj pic.twitter.com/MOwzyLELbe — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) July 15, 2020

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

Twenty-one in the City of Kawartha Lakes — unchanged

One in Northumberland County — up one from zero on Tuesday

Zero in Haliburton County — unchanged

On Monday, the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.

2:15 Mandatory masking goes into effect in Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit catchment area Mandatory masking goes into effect in Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit catchment area

