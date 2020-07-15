Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case reported in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 2:32 pm
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports one new case of coronavirus on Wednesday.
The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new case of coronavirus in Northumberland County on Wednesday.

That increases the county’s total to 25 cases. Twenty-two of the cases are now resolved, a number that is unchanged since Tuesday’s update.

Read more: Coronavirus: Masks to be worn inside businesses in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, Northumberland counties

Overall, the health unit’s total cases are now at 206 of which 183 are resolved — approximately 89 per cent.

The City of Kawartha Lakes makes up 83 per cent of the cases with 171 — 151 of those are resolved.

Haliburton County reports all 10 of its cases are resolved.

Since the pandemic began, 11 people in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while one required hospitalized care in each of Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • Twenty-one in the City of Kawartha Lakes — unchanged
  • One in Northumberland County — up one from zero on Tuesday
  • Zero in Haliburton County — unchanged

On Monday, the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.

Mandatory masking goes into effect in Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit catchment area
Mandatory masking goes into effect in Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit catchment area
