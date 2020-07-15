Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police release video of truck fire suspect

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 11:49 am
Hamilton police release video of truck arson suspect.
Hamilton police release video of truck arson suspect. Don Mitchell/ Global News

Hamilton Police have released a surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a truck fire at a home on the East Mountain.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. on June 12, when a 2017 GMC Sierra was set aflame at a home on Mount Pleasant Drive in the area of Rymal East and Upper Ottawa.

Police search for man believed to have torched pickup truck in Hamilton

In the video, a young man in a flannel shirt and dark pants is seen stopping for a few minutes by the parked truck and then walking away as the vehicle ignites.

Acting Det. Sgt. George Gallant wants to hear from anyone who can help identify the man at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at Crime Stoppers.

