Crime

Hamilton police release video, seek public help in two arson investigations

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 6:21 pm
Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton

Hamilton police have been investigating two cases of arson since September 2019, but are no closer to finding the person responsible.

On Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, just before 9:30 p.m., police say a male suspect intentionally lit a fire in an alleyway in the area of Barton Street E. and Wentworth Street N., causing damage to a fence and a business property.

Then, just hours later, at around 4:30 a.m., a male suspect intentionally set fire to a dumpster in the area of Main Street W. and Broadway Avenue.

READ MORE: Durham teen charged with arson following barn fire in Blackstock: police

According to police, no one was injured and the fires were put out before they were able to cause major damage.

The two incidents were captured on surveillance cameras. Police are hoping the release of the videos will help in the investigation

