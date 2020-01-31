Durham teen charged with arson following barn fire in Blackstock: police

A Durham teen has been charged with arson following a barn fire in the community of Blackstock on Saturday.
Durham Regional Police say North Division officers and firefighters responded to a “large” barn fire on Church Street in Blackstock, 30 kilometres north of Oshawa.
Police say the Office of the Fire Marshal determined the fire was deliberately set.
Damage is pegged at $500,000, police said.
The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was arrested for the arson and charged with other offences stemming from an ongoing dispute with the owners of the property.
Shayne King, 18, of Chimney Hill Way in Scugog, has been charged with:
- Arson causing damage to property
- Mischief to property over $5,000
- Two counts of assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of weapons dangerous to public peace
- Uttering threats to damage property
- Uttering death threats
- Attempting to choke
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Guthrie of the North Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2674. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
