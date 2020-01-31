Durham teen charged with arson following barn fire in Blackstock: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Durham teen has been charged with arson following a barn fire in the community of Blackstock on Saturday.

Durham Regional Police say North Division officers and firefighters responded to a “large” barn fire on Church Street in Blackstock, 30 kilometres north of Oshawa.

Police say the Office of the Fire Marshal determined the fire was deliberately set.

Damage is pegged at $500,000, police said.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was arrested for the arson and charged with other offences stemming from an ongoing dispute with the owners of the property.

Shayne King, 18, of Chimney Hill Way in Scugog, has been charged with:

Arson causing damage to property

Mischief to property over $5,000

Two counts of assault

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapons dangerous to public peace

Uttering threats to damage property

Uttering death threats

Attempting to choke

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Guthrie of the North Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2674. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

