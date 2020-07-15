Police search for man believed to have torched pickup truck in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they are looking for a man connected with an alleged arson at a Mountain residence in mid-June.

Detectives say the man set fire to a 2017 GMC Sierra truck in the driveway of the owner’s residence on Mount Pleasant Drive during the overnight of June 12, 2020.

Surveillance cameras near the driveway captured a male suspect who stopped for a few minutes by the parked truck and then walked away as the vehicle ignited in flames, according to police.

Investigators say the truck sustained significant damage.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905)546-2991, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

