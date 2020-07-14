Menu

Crime

B.C. man charged in 2019 Calgary homicide: police

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 5:24 pm
Police were called to the Red Carpet Inn in Calgary on Friday, March 15, 2019, for reports of a suspicious death.
Police were called to the Red Carpet Inn in Calgary on Friday, March 15, 2019, for reports of a suspicious death.

A man from B.C., who was wanted on a Canada-wide search warrant in relation to a homicide in Calgary last year, has been arrested.

On March 15, 2019, police responded to reports of a suspicious death at the Red Carpet Inn in northwest Calgary.

Read more: Victim of Red Carpet Inn death identified, case taken over by homicide investigators

The body of 66-year-old Harry Vincent Jones was found at the inn on 16 Avenue N.W. at about 1:10 p.m.

Following an autopsy, officers said they believe the victim was involved in a fatal altercation in or around Room 44 where he had been staying.

Police said the ongoing investigation led officers to believe the suspect in the death was living in Kamloops, B.C.

On July 8, 58-year-old Dale Topalinski was arrested. He has been charged with manslaughter.

Topalinski is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

