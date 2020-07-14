B.C. man charged in 2019 Calgary homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man from B.C., who was wanted on a Canada-wide search warrant in relation to a homicide in Calgary last year, has been arrested.

On March 15, 2019, police responded to reports of a suspicious death at the Red Carpet Inn in northwest Calgary.

The body of 66-year-old Harry Vincent Jones was found at the inn on 16 Avenue N.W. at about 1:10 p.m.

Following an autopsy, officers said they believe the victim was involved in a fatal altercation in or around Room 44 where he had been staying.

Police said the ongoing investigation led officers to believe the suspect in the death was living in Kamloops, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

On July 8, 58-year-old Dale Topalinski was arrested. He has been charged with manslaughter.

Topalinski is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.