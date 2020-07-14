Surrey RCMP issue warning about associating with man who is a ‘repeated target of violence’

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is issuing a warning to others – be careful about associating with a man who police say is a repeated target of violence.

Trevor Robert McKay, 29, is known to police and has a history of drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland, according to RCMP.

Just recently, on July 11, McKay was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say although his life is in danger, he has provided very limited information to investigators about what happened.

Police say he was also the target in an attempted murder on Jan. 28, 2015.

He has received multiple warnings from police about his safety and police say the public should be aware that they may be at risk if they interact with him.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the shooting on July 11 to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

2:44 Delta police chief’s wife under investigation by Surrey RCMP for alleged assault Delta police chief’s wife under investigation by Surrey RCMP for alleged assault