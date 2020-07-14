Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP issue warning about associating with man who is a ‘repeated target of violence’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 5:18 pm
Surrey RCMP is issuing a warning about Trevor Robert McKay.
Surrey RCMP is issuing a warning to others – be careful about associating with a man who police say is a repeated target of violence.

Trevor Robert McKay, 29, is known to police and has a history of drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland, according to RCMP.

Read more: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted near Surrey SkyTrain station: RCMP

Just recently, on July 11, McKay was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say although his life is in danger, he has provided very limited information to investigators about what happened.

Police say he was also the target in an attempted murder on Jan. 28, 2015.

Trending Stories

He has received multiple warnings from police about his safety and police say the public should be aware that they may be at risk if they interact with him.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the shooting on July 11 to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

