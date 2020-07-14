Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 2 international flights to YVR flagged for possible exposure

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 2:04 pm
American Airlines planes are shown in this photo taken March 31, 2020.
American Airlines planes are shown in this photo taken March 31, 2020. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file

Two recent international flights to Vancouver Airport have been flagged for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Passengers on American Airlines flight 1270 from Dallas to Vancouver on July 6 and United Airlines flight 375 from San Francisco to Vancouver on July 7 should be aware of the possible exposure.

Read more: Coronavirus: Air Canada passengers from Kelowna to Vancouver should monitor for symptoms

Travel outside of Canada is not recommended at this time.

Under the Quarantine Act, anyone arriving in British Columbia from outside of Canada is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days upon arrival and submit a self-isolation plan.

