Crime

Men charged in connection with Winnipeg carjacking, home invasions

By Shane Gibson Global News
Two Winnipeg men are facing charges in connection with an alleged car jacking and two alleged home invasions Monday.
Two Winnipeg men are facing charges in connection with an alleged car jacking and two alleged home invasions Monday. File / Global News

Two Winnipeg men are facing charges in connection with a short-lived crime spree police say included an armed carjacking and two home invasions over the span of less than two hours Monday.

Police say two male suspects first stole a vehicle from a 53-year-old man and his 17-year-old daughter after threatening to shoot the man near Rue Despins and Rue Jeanne d’Arc just before 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Standard transmission stumps would-be Winnipeg carjackers, say police

The pair then headed to a residential building in the 400 block of Maryland Street where police say they committed two home invasions at two neighbouring suites around 5 p.m.

Police say three male victims, aged 27 to 54, were robbed at gunpoint.

Trending Stories

As the men were fleeing in the stolen vehicle, police say they passed a cruiser car and took off at a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away from police.

Police say the pair ditched the vehicle in a nearby back lane, but were arrested after a foot chase.

Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg
Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg

Officers found a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a painball gun and two knives in the car, according to police, who also say the driver is believed to have been high on drugs at the time.

Read more: Winnipeg police share safety tips to prevent carjacking

Dylan Richard Simon Ross, 24, and Eugene Bradly Shane Beaulieu, 21, are both facing a long list of charges including five counts each of armed robbery using a firearm.

Both have been detained in custody.

“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience

 

