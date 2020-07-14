Drinking at bars may inhibit judgment on COVID-19 safety: Canadian health official

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians who are looking to meet friends and family at a bar should consider the risk factors of contracting the coronavirus, deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo said Tuesday.

“(A) risk factor in terms of getting together in a bar… is alcohol. And after one or two drinks, people might feel less inhibited,” Njoo said at a media conference. “And if you go in with good intentions with wearing a mask and social distancing… who knows, after one or two drinks, that might change.”

More evidence is showing that the risk of contracting the coronavirus indoors is higher, and hanging out at a crowded bar with loud talking and touching surfaces may put you at higher risk, health officials warned.

“The fact that people might be there for a long period of time… Duration puts people at higher risk. People need to evaluate at a personal level the risks and benefits of going to a bar and what they can do to mitigate that risk,” Njoo added.

His comments come after at least five Montreal bars have reported cases of COVID-19 since reopening at the beginning of the month.

On Saturday, Quebec public health authorities urged anyone who has visited a bar in the city since July 1 to get tested for the novel coronavirus after the outbreak was reported.

Although bars are slowly reopening across Canada, physical distancing rules remain in place. For example, in Ontario and Quebec, a distance of two metres must be maintained between customers at bars.

During the media conference, Njoo used the example of standing next to a smoker to highlight the risk of contracting the virus.

“If you are outside and beside someone who smokes, the fumes can dissipate quite rapidly outdoors with air currents,” he explained. “But if you are indoors and close to someone who smokes, the cloud of smoke lingers longer and you are exposed to a longer period of time.”