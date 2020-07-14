Menu

Canada

Guelph summer camps return in August, registration starts Wednesday

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 11:24 am
Group of young kids walking on trail in the woods with camp counselor at summer camp.
Group of young kids walking on trail in the woods with camp counselor at summer camp. Getty Images

The City of Guelph has announced the return of summer camp for kids in August as restrictions ease in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Registration begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. for children between the ages of four and 12, but the city said it is first-come, first-serve.

Read more: ‘Every possible precaution' City officials say summer camps are safe as CampTO begins

Parents can register by calling 519-837-5699 or through an online portal. Those paying with cash can register at city hall, which is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’ve modified our program to ensure the health and safety guidelines set by the Province of Ontario and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are followed to keep everyone safe,” Lynne Briggs, manager of recreation services, said.

The city said the program, dubbed Summer Camp 2.0, will maximize the use of its outdoor spaces and will include a variety of games and activities while maintaining physical distancing.

There will also be a number of measures put in place including limiting the group sizes, mandatory daily health screenings, frequent handwashing and enhanced daily facility cleaning.

Read more: Peterborough area alternate summer camps planned, others cancelled or delayed

Camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West End Community Centre and River Run Centre, and spaces are limited to 50 campers total per week between the two locations.

Registration is limited to a maximum of two weeks per child.

