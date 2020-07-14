Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

André Boisclair, former PQ leader, pleads not guilty to sex assault charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2020 10:39 am
Former Parti Québécois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old is facing two charges related to a single, unidentified victim. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
Former Parti Québécois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old is facing two charges related to a single, unidentified victim. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

André Boisclair pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning at the Montreal courthouse to two sex assault charges.

The former leader of the Parti Québécois is accused of sexual assault with the participation of another person and is facing a charge that he used a weapon to commit sexual assault. The acts were allegedly committed on Jan. 8, 2014.

Boisclair was not present at the hearing but was represented by his lawyer. The Crown took the opportunity to present the evidence to lawyer Nicolas St-Jacques.

Trending Stories

Read more: André Boisclair, ex-PQ leader, shows up at police station after arrest warrant for sex assault charges

The rest of the criminal proceedings has been set for Sept. 14.

Crown prosecutor Luc Pagé did not want to say whether other charges were being considered against Boisclair.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the nature of the charge of sexual assault with the assistance of a third party, no other suspect has been charged to date in this case.

With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sexual AssaultQuebec politicsMontreal PoliceParti QuebecoisSexual Abusesexual misconductAndre BoisclairAndré Boisclair chargesAndre Boisclair sex assault charges
Flyers
More weekly flyers