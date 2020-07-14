André Boisclair, former PQ leader, pleads not guilty to sex assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

André Boisclair pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning at the Montreal courthouse to two sex assault charges.

The former leader of the Parti Québécois is accused of sexual assault with the participation of another person and is facing a charge that he used a weapon to commit sexual assault. The acts were allegedly committed on Jan. 8, 2014.

Boisclair was not present at the hearing but was represented by his lawyer. The Crown took the opportunity to present the evidence to lawyer Nicolas St-Jacques.

The rest of the criminal proceedings has been set for Sept. 14.

Crown prosecutor Luc Pagé did not want to say whether other charges were being considered against Boisclair.

Despite the nature of the charge of sexual assault with the assistance of a third party, no other suspect has been charged to date in this case.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise