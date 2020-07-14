Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with pointing firearm, assault in reported domestic incidents

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 11:28 am
Peterborough police have charged a man following reported domestic incidents dating back to 2019.
Peterborough police have charged a man following reported domestic incidents dating back to 2019. Getty Images

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including pointing a firearm and domestic assault, following reported incidents dating back to fall 2019.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Saturday, they received information regarding alleged incidents dating back to October of last year.

Read more: Peterborough man charged following assault of ex-partner, passerby with knife — police

Police say a 38-year-old man and a woman were previously in a relationship, during which time the man allegedly assaulted the woman and pointed a firearm at her.

Police say that this month, the man allegedly began “repeated and unwanted” communication with the woman, including attending her workplace.

Trending Stories

As a result of an investigation, on Monday, police arrested the man and charged him with two counts each of spousal assault and pointing a firearm as well as one count each of uttering threats and criminal harassment.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, police are withholding the name of the accused.

How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence
How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Domestic ViolencePeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceFirearmViolence Against WomenPeterborough crimeDomestic AssaultIntimate Partner Violencedomestic incidentPointing a firearmPeterborough domestic violence
Flyers
More weekly flyers