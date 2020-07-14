Peterborough man charged with pointing firearm, assault in reported domestic incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including pointing a firearm and domestic assault, following reported incidents dating back to fall 2019.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Saturday, they received information regarding alleged incidents dating back to October of last year.

Police say a 38-year-old man and a woman were previously in a relationship, during which time the man allegedly assaulted the woman and pointed a firearm at her.

Police say that this month, the man allegedly began “repeated and unwanted” communication with the woman, including attending her workplace.

As a result of an investigation, on Monday, police arrested the man and charged him with two counts each of spousal assault and pointing a firearm as well as one count each of uttering threats and criminal harassment.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, police are withholding the name of the accused.

