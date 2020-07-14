Coronavirus: Peterborough drive-thru testing clinic to continue operation with new hours

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough drive-thru testing clinic for the novel coronavirus will continue operation with new hours set to come into effect later this month, Peterborough Public Health announced Tuesday morning.

The clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre was scheduled to wrap up this Friday. However, the health unit says the clinic will continue to operate from Monday to Friday until further notice.

Until Friday, July 24, hours of operation at the clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Starting on Monday, July 27, the clinic’s hours will shift to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

2:45 COVID-19 drive-thru clinics proving popular in Peterborough area COVID-19 drive-thru clinics proving popular in Peterborough area

Testing is provided on a first-come, first-served basis for residents without symptoms of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Children under one year old will not be swabbed at this clinic and should be referred to their family health-care provider for testing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The clinic is conducted by Peterborough paramedics with support from the city, the local health unit and Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC).

Those with or without symptoms who wish to be tested on the weekend can call the COVID-19 assessment centre at PRHC at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment. The centre is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by appointment only.

Test results can be accessed using your Ontario Health Card number on the province’s online portal.