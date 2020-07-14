Menu

Canada

Greater Toronto Airport Authority cutting 500 jobs at Pearson due to reduced air travel

By Staff The Canadian Press
A lone lady walks in an empty Air Canada line at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
A lone lady walks in an empty Air Canada line at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — The operator of Canada’s largest airport is cutting the size of its workforce by 27 per cent due to a reduction of traffic at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says of the 500 positions to be eliminated, 300 will involve layoffs and voluntary departures.

The rest of the positions are currently vacant.

Read more: New rules in effect at Toronto Pearson Airport starting June 1

The GTAA says passenger levels at Pearson have fallen to 1996 operating levels since the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the amount of air travel.

It says some of the cuts are effective today and employee departures will continue through the fall.

The airport operator says it’s also working with the Unifor union and Pearson Airport’s firefighter association to implement the changes while respecting their labour contracts.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
