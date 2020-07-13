Coronavirus: Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre role as emergency shelter ending soon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough says plans are expected over the next few days to end using the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre as an emergency shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March, the city announced the west-end facility would be used as a temporary shelter since the downtown Brock Mission and its overflow shelter bed program at Murray Street were both unable to provide adequate space for physical distancing.

Cameron House and the YES Shelter for Youth and Families could also access the centre as a secondary shelter space.

Peterborough police also increased its presence in the west end in connection with an increase in complaints, many connected to the wellness centre.

The city on Monday said it has been working with public health officials and its community partner agencies for other longer-term emergency shelter services.

A date for the transition from the wellness centre has not been set yet.

“The city and its community partner agencies are using the experience of the public health measures during the earlier stages of the pandemic to inform the implementation of protocols for the longer-term provision of emergency shelter,” the city stated.

The city noted there have been no cases of coronavirus in the homelessness shelter system.

“The re-opening of the Wellness Centre for member and community use will depend on the timing for the transition from its current emergency use, putting in place public health protocols for its normal activities, and the easing of the Province’s emergency orders,” the city stated.

On Monday, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus, the 23rd day in a row.

