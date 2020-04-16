Peterborough police adding extra patrols in city’s west end amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are adding patrols in the city’s west end following complaints from residents and businesses about “unwanted activity.”

The Peterborough Police Service says it has have received several recent complaints from residents and business owners in Area 3, which includes the area of Brealey Drive, Lansdowne Street West, the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre, St. Joseph’s at Fleming and Fleming College.

The complaints including unknown persons loitering, causing property damage, breaking into properties, leaving drug litter and vandalizing property, police said.

Last month the City of Peterborough opened an emergency shelter at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre that sees on average 50 people each night. Two shelters in the downtown were temporarily closed as they could not provide adequate physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are actively patrolling & responding to complaints from residents/business/property owners in Area 3 (west end) while also working alongside our community partners to address the needs of our most vulnerable population," says @Chief_SGilbert Media: https://t.co/Z8mClDv19Q -LG pic.twitter.com/sFVN5MwYIL — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) April 16, 2020

Police have re-deployed school officers to the area along with special constables to provide “regular and proactive foot patrols” in Area 3 along with other areas of the city

“We have always said we can’t arrest our way out of mental health, addictions and homelessness,” stated police Chief Scott Gilbert. “This is certainly a shared responsibility. We are actively patrolling and responding to complaints from residents, business and property owners in Area 3 while also working alongside our community partners to address the needs of our most vulnerable population.”

Police encourage incidents to be reported through its non-emergency line at 705-876-1122. Non-emergency crimes, including theft from vehicle, damage to property, damage to vehicles and lost property, can be reported online.

The City of Peterborough has a centralized phone number related to the emergency shelter to report concerns that are non-criminal in nature. Call social services at 705-748-8830 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or email socialservices@peterborough.ca

For questions related to COVID-19, call Peterborough Public Health at 705-743-1000.

“We need to continue to work together as a community to respond to all the different needs that are emerging out of this pandemic,” said Gilbert. “We are all in this together.”

