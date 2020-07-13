Menu

Crime

Vernon RCMP seek suspects after video shows vehicle hitting cyclist in March

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 3:46 pm
Vernon RCMP release video of hit and run involving bike and white Jeep Cherokee
Video released by Vernon RCMP shows a white Jeep Cherokee hitting a bicyclist on the evening of March 27. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Vernon RCMP are looking for three suspects in a hit-and-run and assault in late March.

Police seized a white Jeep Cherokee believed to have been involved in the incident, but are still looking for the three men who were in the vehicle.

RCMP say a 47-year-old man was riding his bike in the 2000-block of 43 Street on March 24 when he got into an argument with the occupants of the Jeep.

RC
RC. RCMP

As the cyclist started riding away, police say the Jeep ran into him and knocked him down.

Read more: Hit-and-run in Vancouver leaves cyclist with serious injuries

Then two men got out of the Jeep jumped out and police say they assaulted the man.

RCMP released an image of a suspect in the assault of a cyclist.
RCMP released an image of a suspect in the assault of a cyclist. RCMP

RCMP released surveillance video and photos of the incident in the hope that the public can help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Sgt. David Evans at 250-545-7171.

