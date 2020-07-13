Vernon RCMP seek suspects after video shows vehicle hitting cyclist in March

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon RCMP are looking for three suspects in a hit-and-run and assault in late March.

Police seized a white Jeep Cherokee believed to have been involved in the incident, but are still looking for the three men who were in the vehicle.

RCMP say a 47-year-old man was riding his bike in the 2000-block of 43 Street on March 24 when he got into an argument with the occupants of the Jeep.

As the cyclist started riding away, police say the Jeep ran into him and knocked him down.

Then two men got out of the Jeep jumped out and police say they assaulted the man.

RCMP released surveillance video and photos of the incident in the hope that the public can help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Sgt. David Evans at 250-545-7171.