Hit-and-run in Vancouver leaves cyclist with serious injuries

A cyclist was left with serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Vancouver.

The collision happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Nanaimo Street and East 24 Avenue, police said. The vehicle reportedly fled north on Nanaimo.

The 39-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

“The collision occurred at a busy intersection, so we know there are witnesses out there who have not yet spoken with police and may also have dashcam footage that our investigators can use,” Sgt. Aaron Roed said.

The vehicle is believed to be an early to mid-2000s, two-door Honda Civic coupe or a similar model. It may be beige or silver and will have damage to the windshield, police said.

Anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the area of Nanaimo Street and East 24 Avenue, or in the area to the north of this intersection including side streets, around the time of the collision, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-9363.

