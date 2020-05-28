Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hit-and-run in Vancouver leaves cyclist with serious injuries

By Amy Judd and Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 12:02 pm
to toronto mcmahon
Vancouver police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. File / Global News

A cyclist was left with serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Vancouver.

The collision happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Nanaimo Street and East 24 Avenue, police said. The vehicle reportedly fled north on Nanaimo.

The 39-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

READ MORE: Days after hit-and-run sent pedestrian to hospital, Vancouver police seek more info

“The collision occurred at a busy intersection, so we know there are witnesses out there who have not yet spoken with police and may also have dashcam footage that our investigators can use,” Sgt. Aaron Roed said.

The vehicle is believed to be an early to mid-2000s, two-door Honda Civic coupe or a similar model. It may be beige or silver and will have damage to the windshield, police said.

Anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the area of Nanaimo Street and East 24 Avenue, or in the area to the north of this intersection including side streets, around the time of the collision, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-9363.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverHit and Runvancouver policecyclist hitVancouver hit and runNanaimo StreetEast 24th AvenueVancouver cyclist hit
Flyers
More weekly flyers