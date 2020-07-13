Search underway on B.C.’s Columbia River after reports of body seen floating downstream

Send this page to someone via email

A search has resumed on the Columbia River in B.C. on Monday morning after reports that a possible body had been seen floating downstream early Sunday evening near the Highway 1 bridge.

Revelstoke RCMP say they received a request for assistance from B.C. Emergency Health Services on Sunday at 6:40 p.m.

Revelstoke RCMP say officers immediately launched their vessel on the river to search and called upon Revelstoke Search and Rescue (REVSAR) to assist on the water and via air.

The search was called off Sunday night but resumed Monday morning.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed something similar in nature and has not yet spoken to police, or who knows of a loved one or a friend who is overdue, to call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

