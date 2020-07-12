Human remains discovered on beach in Roberts Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine Coast RCMP are investigating after human remains were located on a beach in Roberts Creek on Saturday.

At about 6 am Saturday, a dog alerted two teens to an object on the beach below the 800 block of Bayview Road.

The two teens went to a nearby homeowner for help, who also believed it to be part of a human body.

Sunshine Coast RCMP were called and located the human remains, which were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The coroner has conducted an initial examination.

The RCMP will be looking at outstanding missing person investigations in an attempt to identify the remains.