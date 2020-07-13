Menu

Crime

1 arrested after reported stolen truck from Thunder Bay recovered in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
A Toronto man faces theft and other charges in connection a stolen vehicle found in Cobourg.
A Toronto man faces theft and other charges in connection a stolen vehicle found in Cobourg. Global Peterborough file

A Toronto man faces theft-related charges after a reported stolen truck was found in Cobourg on Friday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 10:10 a.m., officers were called to a home in the town’s northeast end about a vehicle purchase.

Police say they were informed that the victim had made arrangements to purchase a truck from a man.

Police investigated and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from Thunder Bay, Ont.

The accused turned himself in to police on Saturday.

Dwayne Cameron, 34, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited; four counts of driving while under suspension; operation while prohibited; trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

He was released on an undertaking with conditions with a future court date in Cobourg, police said Monday.

TheftCobourgStolen TruckThunder BayCobourg Police ServiceAuto Theftcobourg policeCobourg crime
