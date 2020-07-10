Suspended driver charged with impaired driving in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., resident with a suspended licence was charged with impaired driving on Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8:50 p.m., officers attended a west-end neighbourhood for reports a vehicle had stopped on the roadway.

The subsequent investigation revealed the driver was under suspension and under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Shannon Murphy, 42, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor readily available and two counts of driving while under suspension.

Murphy was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in September, police said Friday.

