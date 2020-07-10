Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspended driver charged with impaired driving in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 10:45 am
A driver in Cobourg, Ont., is now facing impaired driving and other charges.
A driver in Cobourg, Ont., is now facing impaired driving and other charges. Global Peterborough file

A Cobourg, Ont., resident with a suspended licence was charged with impaired driving on Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8:50 p.m., officers attended a west-end neighbourhood for reports a vehicle had stopped on the roadway.

The subsequent investigation revealed the driver was under suspension and under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Read more: Woman charged with assault following reported altercation in east-end Cobourg

Shannon Murphy, 42, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor readily available and two counts of driving while under suspension.

Trending Stories

Murphy was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in September, police said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again
27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingCobourgImpairedCobourg Police Servicecobourg policeCobourg crimeCobourg trafficCobourg impaired drivingCobourg crmie
Flyers
More weekly flyers