Woman charged with assault following reported altercation in east-end Cobourg

A woman in Cobourg, Ont., is facing an assault charge following a reported incident on Tuesday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to an address in the Alexandria Drive area in the east end of Cobourg to investigate a reported assault.

Officers investigated and arrested one person.

No other details were provided.

Cassidy Kerkhoven, 25, of Cobourg, was charged with assault.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in September, police said Wednesday morning.

