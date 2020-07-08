Menu

Crime

Woman charged with assault following reported altercation in east-end Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 10:15 am
Cobourg police have charged a woman with assault following a Tuesday night incident in Cobourg, Ont.
Cobourg Police Service

A woman in Cobourg, Ont., is facing an assault charge following a reported incident on Tuesday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to an address in the Alexandria Drive area in the east end of Cobourg to investigate a reported assault.

Officers investigated and arrested one person.

Read more: Cobourg, Ont., man charged with domestic assault, assault with a weapon

No other details were provided.

Cassidy Kerkhoven, 25, of Cobourg, was charged with assault.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in September, police said Wednesday morning.

