Knights Liam Foudy and Connor McMichael named to NHL playoff rosters

Send this page to someone via email

Liam Foudy got his first chance to step on meaningful NHL ice before COVID-19 paused the 2019-20 National Hockey League season.

Connor McMichael is going to get a shot at the very same thing this summer.

Knights teammates Foudy and McMichael have been named to NHL Return to Play rosters for training camps that are set to open on Monday in preparation for the NHL’s qualifying round that is due to start on Aug. 1.

Camps are scheduled to run until July 26 and then Eastern Conference teams will head for Toronto and teams from the Western Conference travel to Edmonton.

McMichael was selected 25th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Foudy 18th overall in 2018.

Before this season began, the two first-round NHL draft picks had both suited up in pre-season games. McMichael dressed for two with the Caps in September and chipped in an assist against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Foudy scored a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exhibition game in 2018 but missed playing any pre-season games this past fall when he was injured in training camp. A week in February did make up for that and as the Jackets called on the Scarborough, Ont., native as an emergency call-up when they were hit by a deluge of injuries.

Foudy logged over 10 minutes in his professional debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 10 and then played again three nights later against the Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. He assisted on a Boone Jenner goal for his first NHL point before being returned to the Knights for the rest of the Ontario Hockey League’s abbreviated season.

McMichael led London in scoring with 102 points in 52 games. Foudy had 68 points in 45 games.

The pair began 2020 by winning gold with Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in the Czech Republic.

Story continues below advertisement

They are two of a handful of players who played in the OHL this year and who will, at the very least, act as reserves during the NHL’s planned return.

The Toronto Maple Leafs added forward Nick Robertson from the Peterborough Petes. Dallas has Flint forward Ty Dellandrea and Mississauga defenceman Thomas Harley on their roster.

Read more: Five London Knights recognized with OHL team honours

Former Knights captain Evan Bouchard spent this past year in the American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors but will now get to be with the Oilers in Edmonton.

Sixteen teams will participate in best-of-5 series in the qualifying round while another eight teams have received byes through to the first round of the playoffs, which has been tentatively set for Aug. 11.

Story continues below advertisement