Canada

Coronavirus: Interior Health says COVID-19 advisory and identification not criticism of resorts

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 6:55 pm
On Sunday, IHA issued a statement regarding the identification of the two resorts.
On Sunday, IHA issued a statement regarding the identification of the two resorts. File / Global News

Two locations were named by Interior Health on Saturday where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Saturday evening, Interior Health identified the locations as:

  • Discovery Bay Resort, 1088 Sunset Drive, Kelowna
  • Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge, 3591 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna

Interior Health says it is investigating “a couple of house parties” following Friday’s health warning of possible coronavirus exposure.

“We put out the advisory for Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge and Discovery Bay because we became aware of individuals who already had COVID-19 when they attended parties at that location from July 1st to July 5,” IHA staff said in an email.

“This was not a criticism of precautions that are in place at the resort and we do not have concerns for current or future guests provided everyone continues to take appropriate precautions.”

IHA says because it wasn’t able to identify everyone who attended the gatherings, it “was important to put something out to let people who were at the resort these dates that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.”

The health authority is urging members of the public who were possibly exposed to the virus — to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. 

IHA says it can take up to two weeks for symptoms to show.

Issued Friday afternoon, the advisory said people who visited Kelowna between June 25 and July 6 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

