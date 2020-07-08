Coronavirus: City of Kelowna expands online services

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna has made it easier to access some of its services online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Recent changes to the City’s homepage make it so residents can more quickly and easily report an issue, and request or access services online,” city staff said in a news release.

New buttons on the homepage organize services into four groups, such as applying for things like building permits, paying for things like parking tickets, reporting issues like potholes or noise, and looking up information such as council meetings and track pickup schedules.

Residents and developers can also now access, complete, submit and pay for building permits online.

It’s part of city council’s long-term plan to change its delivery of services, including to reduce the need for physical trips to a city location.

