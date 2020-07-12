Ontario to reveal plans Monday to enter Stage 3 of reopening: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned the Ontario government will reveal its plans for stage 3 of reopening Monday.

Premier Doug Ford will make the announcement during his daily news conference at Queen’s Park.

Sources say the timeline will include details and guidelines for the reopening of a number of businesses and services currently restricted.

It is not clear, however, if the government will take a regional approach to Stage 3 as was the case with previous stages, or if the entire province will enter Stage 3 at the same time.

According to a reopening plan released by the government in April, Stage 3 includes the following:

Open all workplaces “responsibly.”

Further relaxing restrictions on public gatherings.

Continued restrictions on large public gatherings, including concerts and sporting events until the “foreseeable future.”

Continued protections for vulnerable populations and continued practice of physical distancing.

The plan states that remote working arrangements should continue when possible as economic activity resumes.

— With files from Ryan Rocca