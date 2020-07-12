Menu

Canada

Ontario to reveal plans Monday to enter Stage 3 of reopening: sources

By Travis Dhanraj Global News
NHL returning to play in Toronto and Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: A return-to-play plan has been ratified by the NHL, with the cities of Toronto and Edmonton serving as hub cities. Caryn Lieberman reports on how the league hopes to pull it off without risking the health of the players and the public during a pandemic.

Global News has learned the Ontario government will reveal its plans for stage 3 of reopening Monday.

Premier Doug Ford will make the announcement during his daily news conference at Queen’s Park.

Sources say the timeline will include details and guidelines for the reopening of a number of businesses and services currently restricted.

Read more: Ontario reports 129 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths; total cases top 36,700

It is not clear, however, if the government will take a regional approach to Stage 3 as was the case with previous stages, or if the entire province will enter Stage 3 at the same time.

According to a reopening plan released by the government in April, Stage 3 includes the following:

  • Open all workplaces “responsibly.”
  • Further relaxing restrictions on public gatherings.
  • Continued restrictions on large public gatherings, including concerts and sporting events until the “foreseeable future.”
  • Continued protections for vulnerable populations and continued practice of physical distancing.

The plan states that remote working arrangements should continue when possible as economic activity resumes.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces June job gains, promotes made-in Ontario products
