Ontario to reveal plans Monday to enter Stage 3 of reopening: sources

Global News has learned the Ontario government will reveal its plans for stage 3 of reopening Monday.
Premier Doug Ford will make the announcement during his daily news conference at Queen’s Park.
Sources say the timeline will include details and guidelines for the reopening of a number of businesses and services currently restricted.
It is not clear, however, if the government will take a regional approach to Stage 3 as was the case with previous stages, or if the entire province will enter Stage 3 at the same time.
According to a reopening plan released by the government in April, Stage 3 includes the following:
- Open all workplaces “responsibly.”
- Further relaxing restrictions on public gatherings.
- Continued restrictions on large public gatherings, including concerts and sporting events until the “foreseeable future.”
- Continued protections for vulnerable populations and continued practice of physical distancing.
The plan states that remote working arrangements should continue when possible as economic activity resumes.
— With files from Ryan Rocca
Comments