Health

Global coronavirus cases increase by more than 230,000, setting daily record: WHO

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 12, 2020 1:16 pm
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

Read more: Florida sets new record, adds 15,000 coronavirus cases in one day

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 565,000 people in seven months.

© 2020 Reuters
