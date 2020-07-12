Winnipeg fire crews douse flames in two fires in 12 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters battled two residential blazes in just under 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. No one was killed but one person was taken to hospital.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, fire crews raced to the scene of a fire in a two-and-a-half storey home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue in the Exchange District, the city said.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames jutting from the home and smoke billowing out — everyone who had been inside escaped before crews got there, though one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating ‘suspicious package’ at Montrose Park

The firefighters went inside and began fighting the flames but had to retreat and began dousing the fire from outside and protecting adjacent buildings, declaring it out just before 11 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews are still investigating the cause, but the city said the home was significantly damaged.

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 in July, Manitoba sees 11-day streak

Then Sunday morning firefighters made quick work of a fire in an apartment building in the 400 block of Young Street in the West End — crews arrived at about 7:45 a.m. and doused the blaze shortly after 8:15 a.m.

The fire was mostly contained to a single suite, the city said, and no one was found inside.

Firefighters did find a cat, which was handed over to city animal services.

The cause is still being investigated.