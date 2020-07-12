Calgary man dies while hiking in Canmore area Saturday: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man died while hiking near Canmore on Saturday afternoon.

Canmore RCMP said a 30-year-old man was hiking near Mount Yamnuska in Kananaskis Country in the scree section of the trail when he fell about 20 feet just after 2 p.m..

READ MORE: Witness recalls Calgary woman being struck by rock before falling in mountain tragedy

A number of people who were in the area tried to help the injured man. According to police while the man was receiving assistance, several boulders dislodged from the scree slope, hitting the man and those who came to his aid. RCMP said as a result, the victim suffered a head injury.

First responders including STARS were called to the scene, but the Calgary man died of his injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Woman dies from fall while hiking on mountain in Kananaskis Country

Canmore RCMP said first responders were called to the area two more times on Saturday. The second, and unrelated incident, happened just after 4 p.m. when a 24-year-old man also fell from a scree slope and sustained a head injury. That man was taken to a Calgary hospital by ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement

The third unrelated incident in the area occurred just before 7 p.m. when crews were called to assist another hiker who had suffered a fracture.

RCMP said they won’t be releasing any further information about these incidents at this time.

1:31 Calgary woman dies hiking near Canmore Calgary woman dies hiking near Canmore