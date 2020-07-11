Menu

Economy

Coronavirus: Toronto to hold lane-closure blitz to increase patio space for restaurants, bars

By Ryan Rocca Global News
CafeTO program opens for businesses in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: (July 1) A number of restaurants and bars have been approved to expand their outdoor spaces to safely serve more customers. Miranda Anthistle has more on the City of Toronto's CafeTO program.

City of Toronto officials say there will be a blitz on Sunday aimed at increasing patio space for restaurants and bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said City staff will “accelerate the installation of verified CafeTO applications across multiple BIAs.”

“An increase in the number of streetscape-based curb lane closures will be seen across the city starting tomorrow and new installations will continue throughout the week,” a news release issued Saturday said.

Read more: Some restaurants call for more flexibility in Toronto’s new outdoor patio plan

The CafeTO program allows restaurants and bars to access additional outdoor space so that customers may practice physical distancing.

So far, there have been 47 curb lane closures for 73 restaurants.

Mixed reactions from business owners on closure of some downtown streets

“We are doing everything we can as a municipal government to support restaurant and bar operators in the city following the COVID-19 shutdown, and this blitz is just one example of that effort,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

“Restaurant and bar patios are an integral part of Toronto’s economy and supporting them during these challenging times is a top priority.”

Businesses looking to register for the CafeTO program can do so here.

