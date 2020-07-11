Menu

‘Justice for Mona Wang’ rallies scheduled for 4 B.C. cities, Saturday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 12:51 pm
Last month, disturbing video was released of university nursing student Mona Wang being dragged and stepped on while handcuffed during a mental-health wellness check in Kelowna in January.
Demonstrators calling for greater police accountability will hold rallies in Vancouver and three other B.C. cities on Saturday.

The demonstrations are focused on the case of Mona Wang, a university nursing student who was handcuffed, dragged and stepped on during an RCMP mental health wellness check in Kelowna in January.

More than 370,000 people have since signed a petition for Const. Lacy Brown, the officer seen on video dragging Wang, to be fired.

Police have since apologized.

“We’re calling for you to step forward, to support Mona and those who have also suffered under the hands of the police and give them justice,” states the Facebook event for the rallies.

We urge … everyone to acknowledge the problems of violent policing, and improve the wellness check process so that specialists with psychiatric or mental health training can work alongside police officers in those operations.”

The Vancouver event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Attendees are expected to wear masks due to COVID-19.

Rallies are also scheduled for 1 p.m. in Kelowna’s Stuart Park, Richmond’s Minoru Park and at the Surrey RCMP headquarters.

