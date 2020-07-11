Masks mandatory at planned ‘Justice for Mona Wang’ protest in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

In keeping with coronavirus public health recommendations, wearing masks will be mandatory for those planning to attend a scheduled protest in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon.

The ‘Justice for Mona Wang’ protest is scheduled to take place in the downtown core at Stuart Park, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Last month, disturbing video was released of a Kelowna police officer dragging the handcuffed nursing student during a mental-health wellness check in January.

A poster showing dates and times for planned protests in B.C., on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Instagram

The video sparked immediate outrage, and an online petition was quickly started which led to rallies being organized. As of Saturday morning, more than 370,000 people had signed the petition.

Last weekend, a rally was held in Calgary. This weekend, simultaneous rallies will take place in Kelowna, Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey.

Reached via social media, Wang told Global News that wearing masks at the protest will be mandatory, and that social distancing will be enforced. Wang also said masks will be handed out to those who are not wearing any.

2:26 Nursing student in disturbing wellness check video shares her side of the story Nursing student in disturbing wellness check video shares her side of the story