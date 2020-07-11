Police release video of Edmonton nightclub shooting in effort to have suspects identified

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released surveillance video of a shooting at a downtown Edmonton nightclub earlier this month in hopes that someone will be able to identify the suspects involved.

At about 3:15 a.m., on Sunday, July 5, officers pulled over a vehicle for speeding in the area of 102 Street and 104 Avenue.

“Inside the vehicle, officers located a 26-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a news release issued Friday night.

“Police contacted EMS immediately and the victim was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said officers learned that a shooting had occurred earlier at Star Night Club at 10586 109 St. When officers arrived at the club as part of their investigation, police said several people were leaving the club and that they did not co-operate with the investigation.

The video appears to show people on a dancefloor when suddenly everybody scatters and a speaker is knocked over in the chaos of the moment. A person is seen dropping to the ground and then appearing to have difficulty getting back up.

“While many people are observed quickly leaving the lounge in the video, investigators are specifically interested in identifying the males with firearms and would like to speak with anyone who was present at the time of the shooting,” police said.

Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Anyone who was at the club on the night of the shooting or who has information about the suspects is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Watch surveillance video from the shooting below: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.