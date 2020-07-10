Menu

Crime

Saint John police conclude operation on Prince Edward Street

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Police respond to a "situation" in Saint John on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Police respond to a "situation" in Saint John on Friday, July 10, 2020. Courtesy: Liam Rogers

A section of Prince Edward Street was temporarily closed to traffic Friday night as the Saint John Police Force responded to a “situation.”

Few details have been released, but in an email to Global News Saint John police spokesperson Jim Hennessy said one building was contained and there was no threat to the public.

The nature of the call and the reason for the heavy police presence was not made available by the time of publication.

READ MORE: Police seek person of interest in connection with Saint John-area stabbing death

Several police cruisers could be seen at the scene, including the force’s armoured vehicle.

 

